Kings' Alec Martinez: Pair of power-play points Tuesday

Martinez recorded a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Winnipeg.

Martinez has relied on the power play all season, with 11 of his 19 points coming in extra-man situations. His lack of production at even strength limits Martinez's value, though.

