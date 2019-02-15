Kings' Alec Martinez: Picks up two points in loss
Martinez scored the goal that ultimately earned his team a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday.
Martinez has stepped up his play as of late with four points in his past three games, and he's playing like someone who wants to make himself attractive to a playoff contender. Obviously, that's out of his hands, but if the Kings pull the trigger on a move, he'd instantly see his value increase, because the only offense worse than Los Angeles' is Anaheim.
