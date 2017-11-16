Kings' Alec Martinez: Pointless streak continues

Martinez has been held off the scoresheet in four consecutive outings.

Point total notwithstanding -- he has just four on the year -- Martinez is logging a ton of ice time for the Kings, including a pair of 29-plus minute outings. The 30-year-old is seeing action in all three phases of the game -- even strength, penalty kill and power play -- which certainly bolsters his ice time. While fantasy owners will no doubt be looking for more productivity, they can at least be assured that the Michigan native will get plenty of opportunities along the way.