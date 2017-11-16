Kings' Alec Martinez: Pointless streak continues
Martinez has been held off the scoresheet in four consecutive outings.
Point total notwithstanding -- he has just four on the year -- Martinez is logging a ton of ice time for the Kings, including a pair of 29-plus minute outings. The 30-year-old is seeing action in all three phases of the game -- even strength, penalty kill and power play -- which certainly bolsters his ice time. While fantasy owners will no doubt be looking for more productivity, they can at least be assured that the Michigan native will get plenty of opportunities along the way.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...