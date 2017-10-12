Kings' Alec Martinez: Practices in full
Martinez (lower body) was able to complete a full practice Thursday, though Kings coach John Stevens isn't entirely confident that the defenseman will return to action this weekend, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Michigan native has yet to make his season debut for a Kings team that has gone 2-0-1 for five points in the infancy of 2017-18. He's currently on injured reserve without a clear timetable for his return.
More News
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Heading to IR•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: May have lower-body injury•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Working with second power-play unit•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Protected from expansion draft•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Tending to minor groin issue•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Racks up two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...