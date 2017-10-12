Kings' Alec Martinez: Practices in full

Martinez (lower body) was able to complete a full practice Thursday, though Kings coach John Stevens isn't entirely confident that the defenseman will return to action this weekend, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Michigan native has yet to make his season debut for a Kings team that has gone 2-0-1 for five points in the infancy of 2017-18. He's currently on injured reserve without a clear timetable for his return.