Kings' Alec Martinez: Practices with return in sight
Martinez (upper body) was at practice Saturday, but it doesn't appear that he'll play against the Oilers in the evening's contest, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Martinez reportedly is drawing closer to a return, having worked with Paul LaDue in the latest session. The former, a blueliner in his ninth season, remains on injured reserve for the time being.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...