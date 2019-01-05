Kings' Alec Martinez: Practices with return in sight

Martinez (upper body) was at practice Saturday, but it doesn't appear that he'll play against the Oilers in the evening's contest, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Martinez reportedly is drawing closer to a return, having worked with Paul LaDue in the latest session. The former, a blueliner in his ninth season, remains on injured reserve for the time being.

