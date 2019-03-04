Kings' Alec Martinez: Questionable Tuesday

Martinez (upper body) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Martinez ditched the non-contact sweater for Monday's practice session, which is a good indication he is trending in the right direction. If cleared to play versus the Habs, the blueliner should get back to logging over 20 minutes per game. The Michigan native just needs five more points to reach the 20-point mark for a sixth consecutive season.