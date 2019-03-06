Kings' Alec Martinez: Quiet in return
Martinez (upper body) skated 21:16 in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.
He had one blocked shot in the contest. Martinez averaged 21:00 per game entering the night, so it appears he's back at full strength. He has 15 points in 44 skates, and reached the 100 blocks milestone. He likely won't move the needle in most fantasy formats.
