Kings' Alec Martinez: Ready to rock
Martinez (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Martinez has been sidelined since Feb. 16 due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant at Monday's practice, which was the first sign that he might be an option for Tuesday's contest. The 31-year-old is expected to skate on the Kings' second pairing and second power-play unit against the Canadiens.
