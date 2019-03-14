Kings' Alec Martinez: Ready to rock
Martinez (illness) is expected to play Thursday against Nashville, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Martinez didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's tilt. The 31-year-old American will slot into his usual role skating on the Kings' second pairing and second power-play unit against the Predators.
