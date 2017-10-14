Kings' Alec Martinez: Ready to rock
Martinez (lower body) is ready to return to game action, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports, adding that the veteran defenseman was spotted taking line rushes with Jake Muzzin ahead of Saturday's home match with the Sabres.
Now that he's evidently been reinstated from injured reserve (replacing Paul LaDue), Martinez can focus on making his season debut with the Kings. He's spent his first eight-odd years of NHL service time with the royal club, adding 147 points (48 goals, 99 assists) in 419 games. Last season, he notched a career-high 13 assists and 15 points with the man advantage, so don't expect his role to suddenly change this campaign.
