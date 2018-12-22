Kings' Alec Martinez: Remains on injured reserve
Martinez (upper body) is still listed on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with San Jose, per the NHL's official media site.
Martinez is still being evaluated for an upper-body injury, and the Kings have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return to action. Either way, the veteran blueliner will need to be activated from injured reserve before drawing back into the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
