Kings' Alec Martinez: Requires another look
Martinez (upper body) will be reassessed in 4-5 days, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
The news effectively rules Martinez out for Tuesday's matchup with the Jets and probably means he is questionable at best Saturday and Sunday versus the Sharks and Knights. With the 31-year-old unavailable -- along with DIon Phaneuf (upper body) -- Sean Walker figures to continue filling in on the blue line.
