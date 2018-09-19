Kings' Alec Martinez: Rings up power-play goal

Martinez fashioned a power-play goal Tuesday in a 4-3 split-squad home loss to the Coyotes.

Martinez recorded a healthy 21:10 of ice time, including 4:20 on the power play and 2:27 shorthanded opposing a blend of Coyotes regulars and roster hopefuls. The Michigan native excels on both ends of the ice, as evidenced by his output of 25 points and 206 blocked shots over 77 games with the Kings last season.