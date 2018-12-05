Kings' Alec Martinez: Scores lone goal in loss

Martinez's marker was the only one for his team and the only goal scored at even strength in a 2-1 loss to Arizona.

That's now consecutive goals for Martinez after he managed one in his first 26 games. Don't expect this burst of scoring to continue for long; his contributions will mostly come from assists and blocked shots. He's not a bad option to have among your blueliners, but if you're considering adding him for his goals, look elsewhere.