Kings' Alec Martinez: Scores two goals in loss

Martinez scored the Kings' only two goals in a 4-2 loss Saturday against the Stars.

It is Martinez's first multi-goal game and third two-point game of the season, giving him a total nine goals and 25 points in 77 games. Both of Martinez's goals in the second period after the Kings were down 4-0, and neither team scored in the third period. Even though Martinez failed to notch his third straight 30-point season, he has been a key piece of the playoff-bound Kings after they missed the postseason last year.