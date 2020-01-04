Kings' Alec Martinez: Set to play Saturday

Martinez (wrist) is slated to return to the lineup against the Predators on Saturday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.

Martinez will return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 25 against the Sharks, a stretch of 18 games on the shelf. The blueliner was bogged down in an 11-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and is still looking for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. At this point, the Michigan native may be hard pressed to reach the 20-point mark.