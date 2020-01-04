Kings' Alec Martinez: Set to play Saturday
Martinez (wrist) is slated to return to the lineup against the Predators on Saturday, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.
Martinez will return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 25 against the Sharks, a stretch of 18 games on the shelf. The blueliner was bogged down in an 11-game pointless streak prior to getting hurt and is still looking for his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. At this point, the Michigan native may be hard pressed to reach the 20-point mark.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.