Kings' Alec Martinez: Sitting out with trade imminent
Martinez won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, as the Kings are working on a trade to send him to Vegas, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
There was a run on defensemen Tuesday, as Brenden Dillon, Marco Scandella and Dylan DeMelo all found new homes. Martinez is one of the few remaining, and McKenzie expects the deal to yield a pair of second-round picks. He also hinted that a deal may already be in place, but it's unlikely to be revealed until Wednesday. The 32-year-old blueliner is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.0 million AAV.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.