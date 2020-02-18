Kings' Alec Martinez: Sitting out with trade imminent

Martinez won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, as the Kings are working on a trade to send him to Vegas, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

There was a run on defensemen Tuesday, as Brenden Dillon, Marco Scandella and Dylan DeMelo all found new homes. Martinez is one of the few remaining, and McKenzie expects the deal to yield a pair of second-round picks. He also hinted that a deal may already be in place, but it's unlikely to be revealed until Wednesday. The 32-year-old blueliner is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.0 million AAV.