Kings' Alec Martinez: Skates at full speed
Martinez (wrist) practiced in a normal jersey Monday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Martinez appeared to have no limitations in practice, so a return to the lineup appears imminent. The veteran blueliner has missed the last 17 games after undergoing wrister surgery Nov. 26. Over 24 games where he did suit up this year, Martinez posted five points and blocked 56 shots. He'll need to be activated from IR before returning, and his next chance is Tuesday's game against the Flyers.
