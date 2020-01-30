Kings' Alec Martinez: Slides assist
Martinez registered an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
Martinez helped out on a goal by Alex Iafallo in the second period. In 33 games this season, Martinez has seven points, 72 blocks and 45 shots. The 32-year-old's best offensive years seem to be behind him -- he's not much of a factor in fantasy in 2019-20.
