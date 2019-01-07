Kings' Alec Martinez: Still sitting Monday

Martinez won't suit up Monday against the Sharks, as Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports that the team is not expected to make any lineup changes for the contest.

Martinez returned to practice over the weekend, but he'll have to wait until at least Thursday against Ottawa to make his return to game action. The veteran blueliner needs to be removed from injured reserve prior to his activation.

