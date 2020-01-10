Kings' Alec Martinez: Strikes for opening goal

Martinez netted a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The defender's first tally of the season sparked a four-goal rally over a span of 6:16 in the first period. The Kings cruised from there to the victory. For Martinez, he's at six points, 40 shots on goal and 60 blocked shots through 28 appearances after losing 18 games to a wrist injury. It seems to be a lost season for the 32-year-old, who has declined every year since his career-high 39-point effort in 2016-17.