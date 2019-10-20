Kings' Alec Martinez: Strong effort Saturday
Martinez produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Martinez's assist came on an Ilya Kovalchuk power-play goal, and he was on the ice for the other three Kings goals as well. He only has three helpers in eight games, but he's added 16 blocked shots as a fairly defense-first blueliner skating on the second pairing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.