Kings' Alec Martinez: Strong effort Saturday

Martinez produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Martinez's assist came on an Ilya Kovalchuk power-play goal, and he was on the ice for the other three Kings goals as well. He only has three helpers in eight games, but he's added 16 blocked shots as a fairly defense-first blueliner skating on the second pairing.

