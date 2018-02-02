Play

Kings' Alec Martinez: Sustains lower-body ailment

Martinez suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Predators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

LA has yet to release any details regarding the severity of Martinez' malady, but he should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Coyotes until the Kings release another update on his status. If Martinez is unable to go against Arizona, Paul LaDue will likely take his spot in the lineup.

