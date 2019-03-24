Kings' Alec Martinez: Two helpers in shootout win
Martinez picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.
One of his helpers came on the man advantage. For the year, Martinez has four goals and 14 assists in 52 contests. The 18 points are his lowest mark since he had five points in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, having posted five straight seasons with at least 22 points. He's battled injuries multiple times this year, hampering his ability to find a rhythm for production.
