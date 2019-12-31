Play

Kings' Alec Martinez: Unavailable against Philadelphia

Martinez (wrist) won't play Tuesday against the Flyers, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.

Martinez practiced for a second straight day Tuesday, but he's still not quite ready to return to game action. The 32-year-old, who has yet to play this season due to a wrist injury, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.

