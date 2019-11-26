Kings' Alec Martinez: Undergoes wrist procedure

Martinez suffered a laceration to his wrist against the Sharks on Monday that required surgery and is considered week-to-week.

Martinez is slated to make a full recovery, but should be expected to miss some time. Given the team's announced timeline, the blueliner will not be in action for the next three games for sure, though it certainly could be longer. A move to injured reserve figures to happen in short order to give the Kings roster flexibility to recall a player from the Reign. In Martinez's absence, Joakim Ryan and Sean Walker should both see an uptick in ice time.