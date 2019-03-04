Kings' Alec Martinez: Upgraded to full contact
Martinez (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Martinez upgraded to full-contact garb after previously sporting a non-contact jersey. If he responds well to this contact session, there's a legitimate chance that he'll be out there Tuesday against Montreal. Check back before puck drop for an update on Martinez's status.
