Kings' Alec Martinez: Upgraded to full contact

Martinez (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Monday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Martinez upgraded to full-contact garb after previously sporting a non-contact jersey. If he responds well to this contact session, there's a legitimate chance that he'll be out there Tuesday against Montreal. Check back before puck drop for an update on Martinez's status.

More News
Our Latest Stories