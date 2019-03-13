Kings' Alec Martinez: Wait-and-see approach

Martinez (illness) is questionable to play Thursday versus Nashville, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Head coach Willie Desjardins was optimistic about Martinez's chances, going so far to say that the blueliner would "probably play [Thursday]". Expect the Kings to further update this situation prior to puck drop, and if Martinez ultimately can't go, look for either Sean Walker or Kurtis MacDermid to replace him in LA's lineup.