Kings' Alec Martinez: Will play in international tournament
Martinez will represent the U.S. team at the IIHF World Championship from May 4-20, USA Hockey reports.
Martinez notched 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) over 77 regular-season games for the Kings, but he was blanked in the conference quarterfinals against the Golden Knights despite averaging two shots per game. Still, it's not all about points with Martinez, as he's a proficient shot-blocker, having redirected the puck a career-high 206 times in 2017-18. The Michigan native's two-way game puts him on the map in deep fantasy leagues each year.
