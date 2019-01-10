Kings' Alec Martinez: Will return Thursday

Martinez (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Senators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Martinez has been sidelined since early December due to an upper-body issue, but it appears he's good to go after logging full participation at morning skate again Thursday. He's slated to pair with Jake Muzzin in his return to the lineup, though it's unclear if Martinez will rejoin the power play. If not, Martinez's prospects, from a fantasy perspective, dim slightly moving forward.