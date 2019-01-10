Kings' Alec Martinez: Will return Thursday
Martinez (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Senators, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Martinez has been sidelined since early December due to an upper-body issue, but it appears he's good to go after logging full participation at morning skate again Thursday. He's slated to pair with Jake Muzzin in his return to the lineup, though it's unclear if Martinez will rejoin the power play. If not, Martinez's prospects, from a fantasy perspective, dim slightly moving forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...