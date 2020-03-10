Iafallo netted a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Iafallo scored at 14:35 of the third period to restore the Kings' two-goal lead. The 26-year-old winger reached 100 career points with a two-helper game Saturday versus the Wild. He's at 17 goals, 43 points and 138 shots through 69 contests this year.