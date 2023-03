Iafallo notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Flames.

Iafallo has done well from a third-line role lately, picking up a solid two goals and four assists over his last 10 games. The 29-year-old winger set up a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the first period Monday. Iafallo is up to 29 points, 105 shots, 29 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 48 appearances this season.