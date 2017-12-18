Iafallo blocked one shot and supplied a hit in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Iafallo received 1:49 of man-advantage time in the defeat -- the first occasion he's appeared on the power play since Nov. 14 -- which is a good sign for the future. The 23-year-old currently sits at 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 34 games thus far in 2017-18 after posting an impressive 51 points in 42 games for the University of Minnesota-Duluth last season. Given his scoring track record in college, he could see a bump in his point production if he sticks on the power play, especially since he's been appearing on the first line with Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown lately.