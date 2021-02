Iafallo scored twice in Saturday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Iafallo has been particularly effective in his last six games. He has three goals and four assists, with two of each coming on the power play, on 14 shots. Iafallo is in his fourth season and the breakout is happening. His 12 points in 16 games is a pace that would project to more than 60 points in a normal season. Iafallo is growing into the role of solid fantasy citizen.