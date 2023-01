Iafallo had an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

It snapped a six-game point drought for the winger. Iafallo has struggled to find his game since his return from a six-week injury absence early in the season. He now has 19 points, including 12 assists, in 30 games. At 29 and with just 391 NHL games under his belt, Iafallo isn't about to explode offensively and isn't worth pulling off the wire unless he goes on a streak.