Iafallo scored a goal, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Iafallo tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. He'd gone eight contests without a goal entering Thursday, though he put up five assists in that span. The 29-year-old winger is up to nine tallies, 25 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 40 contests while providing steady depth offense in a third-line role.