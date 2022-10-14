Iafallo scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

The Kraken won a faceoff to start their first penalty kill in the first period, but they lost the puck behind the net. Iafallo swooped in and wrapped it into the net for the Kings' lone goal of the game. The 28-year-old is off to a strong start in 2022-23 with a goal, an assist and four shots on net in two contests. He was shuffled into a top-six role with the Kings chasing the game in the third period, though the absence of Viktor Arvidsson (illness) likely played a role in the mid-game move.