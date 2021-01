Iafallo contributed an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Iafallo had the secondary helper on Adrian Kempe's game-winning goal in the third period. A natural center, Iafallo has spent most of the last two seasons alongside Anze Kopitar. Iafallo started the year at left wing, but shifted to right wing Thursday to accommodate Kempe's promotion to the first line. The 27-year-old Iafallo has two helpers, eight shots on goal and four hits in four games this year.