Iafallo logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Iafallo set up linemates Blake Lizotte and Kevin Fiala on the first and last goals of the game. This was Iafallo's first multi-point effort since Dec. 29. The 29-year-old has four points over his last five contests, and he's up to eight goals, 13 helpers, 78 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 33 contests overall.