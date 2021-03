Iafallo (illness) posted an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Iafallo missed one game with the illness, but he was healthy enough to play 18:48 on Sunday. He added an assist on Kurtis MacDermid's third-period goal. Iafallo has 17 points, 54 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 26 contests. He sees the bulk of his even-strength playing time alongside star center Anze Kopitar.