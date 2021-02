Iafallo registered an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Iafallo had a hand in Dustin Brown's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Iafallo has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games, racking up a goal and four helpers in that span. Overall, he's at 10 points, 40 shots and a plus-2 rating through 15 contests. He's a solid depth scorer for the Kings with a modestly physical edge to his play.