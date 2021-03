Iafallo recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Iafallo set up Dustin Brown's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Iafallo has a five-game point streak, during which he's amassed two goals and three helpers. The winger is up to 20 points (seven with the man advantage) and 61 shots on net in 29 appearances. He'll have plenty of fantasy value for his scoring potential on the top line alongside Anze Kopitar.