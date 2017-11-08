Iafallo picked up a pair of helpers in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.

Iafallo skated on the top line with Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar and was credited with three shots on goal in 19:09 of ice time. The college free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth has been a great addition to the club and recently potted his first NHL goal in a win over the Predators. His six points on the season and lack of power-play time don't make him an ideal fantasy option, but as long as he sticks on the top line, the 23-year-old definitely has enough talent to at least warrant a look in some deeper formats.