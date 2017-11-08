Kings' Alex Iafallo: Collects two assists in victory
Iafallo picked up a pair of helpers in Tuesday's win over the Ducks.
Iafallo skated on the top line with Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar and was credited with three shots on goal in 19:09 of ice time. The college free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth has been a great addition to the club and recently potted his first NHL goal in a win over the Predators. His six points on the season and lack of power-play time don't make him an ideal fantasy option, but as long as he sticks on the top line, the 23-year-old definitely has enough talent to at least warrant a look in some deeper formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...