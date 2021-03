Iafallo scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

It'll be one of the easiest goals Iafallo ever gets -- Ducks defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was the one to put it into the net. They all count the same, and Iafallo now has a half-dozen lamp-lighters in 2020-21. He's up to 16 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 25 outings.