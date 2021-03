Iafallo notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Iafallo snapped a four-game point drought with his helper on Anze Kopitar's first-period goal. The two forwards linked up again late in the second period on the power play. The 27-year-old Iafallo has been solid in 2020-21 with five goals, 10 assists, 51 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 23 appearances.