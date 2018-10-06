Iafallo registered an even-strength assist over 13:13 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Sharks.

Don't let the top-six assignment fool you; Iafallo hardly sees the ice with the extra man. However, the New York native plays a sound two-way game, and there's a lot to like about how he performs in 5-on-5 situations, having delivered nine goals and 14 assists at even strength as a rookie.