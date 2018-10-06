Kings' Alex Iafallo: Dishes for score
Iafallo registered an even-strength assist over 13:13 of ice time in Friday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Sharks.
Don't let the top-six assignment fool you; Iafallo hardly sees the ice with the extra man. However, the New York native plays a sound two-way game, and there's a lot to like about how he performs in 5-on-5 situations, having delivered nine goals and 14 assists at even strength as a rookie.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...