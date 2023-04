Iafallo produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Iafallo set up goals by Sean Durzi and Kevin Fiala. Over his last six outings, Iafallo has two goals and three helpers while maintaining a productive spot on the Kings' third line. The 29-year-old winger has carved out a solid season with 33 points, 120 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 53 contests despite missing about seven weeks early in the campaign with a lower-body injury.