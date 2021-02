Iafallo notched two assists and a pair of shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Iafallo set up Anze Kopitar's second-period tally and did the same for Dustin Brown's go-ahead goal in the third. While Iafallo has gone four games without a goal, he has three assists in that span. The 27-year-old winger is up to eight points and 33 shots on net through 12 contests overall.