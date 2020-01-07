Iafallo netted a goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Iafallo's tally at 1:26 of the first period ensured his point streak would reach seven games. He's rallied four times and added four assists during that span. The 26-year-old has 24 points (nine markers, 15 helpers) through 44 games this season, and he's shooting 10.5 percent. That's only marginally higher than last year, when he produced 15 goals and 33 points -- Iafallo will likely cool from this current streak but shouldn't see the bottom fall out completely.