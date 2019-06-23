Kings' Alex Iafallo: Earns qualifying offer
Iafallo was given a qualifying offer by the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 25-year-old will receive a base salary of $832,500 if he were to sign the offer. Iafallo saw an uptick in points in his second full year in the league last season, potting 15 goals and 33 points in 82 games. The move is likely precautionary in order to avoid losing the winger in free agency while the two sides work out a more permanent deal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...