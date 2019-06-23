Iafallo was given a qualifying offer by the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 25-year-old will receive a base salary of $832,500 if he were to sign the offer. Iafallo saw an uptick in points in his second full year in the league last season, potting 15 goals and 33 points in 82 games. The move is likely precautionary in order to avoid losing the winger in free agency while the two sides work out a more permanent deal.